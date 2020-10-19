Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells $95,838.40 in Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $95,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,145,181 shares in the company, valued at $50,071,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Legacy Housing Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $366.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEGH shares. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

