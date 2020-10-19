Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $560,440.08 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 36,018 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $560,440.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,917,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 41.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,587,224 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 138,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

