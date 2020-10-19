Insider Selling: Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Sells $46,300.15 in Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Alan J. Lane sold 5,681 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $46,300.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.59. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.