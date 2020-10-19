Insider Selling: Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Sells $46,300.15 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Alan J. Lane sold 5,681 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $46,300.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.59. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

