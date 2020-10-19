Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$1,334,569.65 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 91,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$1,334,569.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,991.15.

On Friday, October 2nd, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 89,214 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.79, for a total transaction of C$1,319,475.06.

On Friday, September 11th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 89,894 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$1,263,010.70.

On Monday, August 31st, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 88,800 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.76, for a total transaction of C$1,221,888.00.

Shares of TSE:NG opened at C$14.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.38. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

