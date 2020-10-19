Insider Selling: Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Sells $2,332,000.00 in Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $2,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,465,087 shares in the company, valued at $66,841,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of Tilray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $2,445,000.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of Tilray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,505,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $707.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $1,383,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

