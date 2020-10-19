Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CMO Sells $1,068,725.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $153.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.74.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
