Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CMO Sells $1,068,725.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $153.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,632,000 after acquiring an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,149,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,161,000 after acquiring an additional 400,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.74.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

