Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $1,753,205.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TSCO opened at $153.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.19. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 19,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $930,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

