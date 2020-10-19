Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $1,753,205.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TSCO opened at $153.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.19. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 19,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $930,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.