Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $12,286,750.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.71 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,751,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

