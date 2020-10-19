Insider Selling: World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells $85,771.56 in Stock

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $85,771.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,215.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $107.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. World Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $133.98. The firm has a market cap of $798.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.98.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.84. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corp. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 77.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in World Acceptance by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
