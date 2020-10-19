Insider Selling: World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells $85,771.56 in Stock

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $85,771.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,215.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $107.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. World Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $133.98. The firm has a market cap of $798.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.84. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corp. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 77.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in World Acceptance by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

