Insider Selling: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.80. 2,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,939. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,704,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,585,000 after acquiring an additional 42,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 190,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.