Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Decreased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

INTC stock opened at $54.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

