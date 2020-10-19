Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $27.07.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $590,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 97,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 290.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 79.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

