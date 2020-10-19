Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Achieves Market Cap of $22,838.59

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $22,838.59 and $9,451.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00037746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.94 or 0.04924411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Token Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 tokens. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

