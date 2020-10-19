Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.
TSE:IPL opened at C$12.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.36. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$22.88.
Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$578.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
