Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives $13.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPRQF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Inter Pipeline stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

