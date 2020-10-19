Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Down 23.3% in September

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 881,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Interface by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Interface during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $405.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Interface will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

