International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) Shares Gap Up to $56.60

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.60, but opened at $59.20. International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) shares last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 75,331 shares changing hands.

IPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) in a report on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.27.

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (27.70) (($0.36)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Personal Finance plc will post 2997.0001934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.