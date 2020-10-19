International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Update

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,511. International Seaways has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $436.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $139.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 20.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 34.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 52.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 24,667 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

