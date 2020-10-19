International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Cut to $25.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Seaways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get International Seaways alerts:

NYSE INSW traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $15.23. 1,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $436.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $139.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that International Seaways will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in International Seaways by 961.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 626.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in International Seaways by 144.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.