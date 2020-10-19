Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.01. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDXG shares. ValuEngine cut Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpace Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.
The company has a market cap of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.
About Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)
Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.
Recommended Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.