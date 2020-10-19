Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.01. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDXG shares. ValuEngine cut Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpace Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

The company has a market cap of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

