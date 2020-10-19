Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

Shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.01. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 601 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Interpace Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)
Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.
