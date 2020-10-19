Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

Shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.01. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 601 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

