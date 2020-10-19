Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) is Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,162 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $57,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 942.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 726,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 656,897 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,203.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 470,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 450,509 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,706,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 351,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 509,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 316,035 shares during the period.

BSCK traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.20. 1,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,873. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

