Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 256.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,469,000 after purchasing an additional 147,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,026,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.70 and a 200-day moving average of $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

