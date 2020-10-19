Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 11.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $290.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

