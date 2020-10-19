Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,568 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average volume of 1,167 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. 15,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 863,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 824,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 566,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,893,000 after acquiring an additional 401,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 395,726 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

