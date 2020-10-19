IQVIA (IQV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IQV opened at $164.56 on Monday. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $171.88. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Stephens assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.89.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149,451 shares of company stock valued at $502,350,243 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

