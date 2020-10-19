Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRDM. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,262,611. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $87,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,137.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,676 shares of company stock worth $13,123,118 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Iridium Communications by 35.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 218,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 57,239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 460,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after buying an additional 113,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

