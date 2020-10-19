iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Stake Reduced by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,538 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises 34.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned 4.62% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $84,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4,660.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of AIA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. 1,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,503. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

