iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lifted by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 3.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,666,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 147,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,159 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

