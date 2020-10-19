iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises 1.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,814,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,504 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,199,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,752,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 405,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,028,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

INTF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $24.64. 3,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,103. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.