iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $26.09 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $28.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

