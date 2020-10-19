iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.27. 7,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.89. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.