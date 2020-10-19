iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is DAGCO Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after buying an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,259,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 185,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.88. The stock had a trading volume of 479,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,087,613. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

