iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,768. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.72 and a 200 day moving average of $157.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

