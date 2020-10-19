iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is PDS Planning Inc’s 6th Largest Position

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $348.38. The company had a trading volume of 52,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

