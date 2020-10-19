iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Reduced by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,496. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $162.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

