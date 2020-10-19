iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

IJR traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $76.35. 41,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

