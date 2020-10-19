Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,630,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,332,000 after purchasing an additional 86,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,150,000 after buying an additional 75,794 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Itron by 11.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,091 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 420,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 252,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Itron by 62.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 404,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

