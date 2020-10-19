IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

