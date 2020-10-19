J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.68.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $6,752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,157 shares in the company, valued at $187,605,652.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,217 shares of company stock worth $16,047,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,329,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

