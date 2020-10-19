J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.50. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

