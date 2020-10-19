Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $144.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.62.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $124.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.03. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $126.40.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $553,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Freshpet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

