Jefferies Financial Group Lowers TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target to $129.00

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $146.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TMSNY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. TEMENOS AG/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get TEMENOS AG/S alerts:

TMSNY stock opened at $121.58 on Thursday. TEMENOS AG/S has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $172.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.32.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TEMENOS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEMENOS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.