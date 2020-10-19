(JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) and 360 DigiTech (OTCMKTS:QFIN) Financial Contrast

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and (JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 360 DigiTech and (JGWEQ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 (JGWEQ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

360 DigiTech presently has a consensus target price of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.44%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than (JGWEQ).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 360 DigiTech and (JGWEQ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $1.32 billion 1.34 $359.33 million $2.39 5.08 (JGWEQ) $428.71 million 0.00 -$191.33 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than (JGWEQ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of (JGWEQ) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and (JGWEQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 19.31% 32.84% 10.35% (JGWEQ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

360 DigiTech beats (JGWEQ) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About (JGWEQ)

The J.G. Wentworth Company is focused on key sectors, including structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, and lottery payment purchasing and pre-settlement funding. The Company operates two brands, JG Wentworth and Peachtree. It act as an intermediary that identifies, underwrites and purchases individual payment streams from its customers, aggregates those payment streams and then finances them in the institutional market at discount rates below its cost to purchase. The J.G. Wentworth Company, formerly known as JGWPT Holdings Inc., is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia.

