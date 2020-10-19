John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £4,159.56 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp bought 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £4,159.56 ($5,434.49).

LON:WG opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 205.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356 ($4.65).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

