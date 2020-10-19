Joshua Silverman Acquires 50,000 Shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Stock

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Director Joshua Silverman acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,062. The company has a market cap of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Neurotrope Inc has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Get Neurotrope alerts:

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurotrope stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Neurotrope as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Neurotrope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurotrope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.