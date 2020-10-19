JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €11.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.37 ($15.73).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €14.34 ($16.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $775.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12-month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

