JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) a €185.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. zooplus AG (ZO1.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €131.38 ($154.56).

ETR ZO1 opened at €158.00 ($185.88) on Thursday. zooplus AG has a 1-year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 1-year high of €168.00 ($197.65). The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 403.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €145.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

