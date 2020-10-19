JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €208.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €163.70 ($192.59) on Monday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €173.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €172.81.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

