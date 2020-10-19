JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €5.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

TKA opened at €4.61 ($5.42) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.83. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

